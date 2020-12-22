Vaccine injury claims could face bureaucratic ‘black hole’

Lost in the U.S. launch of the coronavirus vaccine is a fact most don’t know when they roll up their sleeves: In rare cases of serious illness from the shots, the injured are blocked from suing and steered instead to an obscure federal bureaucracy with a record of seldom paying claims. The Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program has just four employees and few hallmarks of a court such as the right to appeal to a judge. A law professor who has studied the program calls its a “black hole,” paying fewer than 1 in 10 claims in its 15-year history.