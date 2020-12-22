Walz to provide update on vaccine distribution in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz is planning to provide an update Tuesday on how COVID-19 vaccinations are being distributed in Minnesota. Walz will provide the update during a Tuesday afternoon media briefing with state health officials. Minnesota began giving the Pfizer vaccine shots to healthcare workers last week after the vaccine received emergency approval earlier this month. The state’s initial shipment last week contained 46,800 doses, and state health officials said earlier that they expect to receive more than 33,000 this week. On Monday, CVS Health announced that it would begin vaccinating more than 63,000 long-term care residents and workers across Minnesota next week.