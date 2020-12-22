WH virus coordinator Deborah Birx says she will retire

WASHINGTON (AP) — The coordinator of the White House coronavirus response says she plans to retire. But first, Dr. Deborah Birx says, she’s willing to help President-elect Joe Biden’s team with its coronavirus response if needed. Birx in an interview with the news site Newsy did not give a specific timetable on her plans. Her comments come just days after The Associated Press reported that she traveled out of state for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend even as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was urging Americans to forgo holiday travel. She says the scrutiny she’s come under in her job has been a “bit overwhelming.”