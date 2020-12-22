Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Record number of daily deaths; 187 newly hospitalized

MADISON (WXOW/WKOW) -- One hundred twenty more people were added Tuesday to the number of those who have died due to COVID-19, according to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The number of deaths added in one day is the highest since the beginning of the pandemic.

Deaths for each day are reported by DHS HERE.

DHS also reported 187 people were newly-hospitalized.

As of Monday afternoon, 1,308 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, up 40 from the day prior.

Of those, 272 are in the ICU, down 20 from the day before, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

There have been 2,403 positive COVID-19 tests since yesterday in Wisconsin and 4,449 negative cases.

(CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL DHS DASHBOARD)

The Department of Health Services dashboard shows the seven-day average of both positive tests by day and test by person. (CHART)

The 120 new deaths bring the total of those killed by the disease in Wisconsin to 4,545 (1 percent of positive cases).

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 421,506 or 91.5 percent, are considered recovered.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said that 41 people are hospitalized, down six from the day before, in the Western Region of the state, which is comprised of Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties. Six of the cases are in intensive care, a decrease of one from yesterday.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

Information from DHS now provides a breakdown of their data in a new interactive map. It can show users' data by county, municipality, school district, or zip code. Find the map here.

La Crosse County reported 32 new cases according to DHS figures. They broke down demographically this way:

0-9: 1

1 10-19: 2

2 20-29: 11

11 30-39: 3

3 40-49: 3

3 50-59: 4

4 60-69: 3

3 70-79: 4

4 80-89: 1

1 90+: 0

Here is a look at the regional numbers from the DHS update:

County Cases Deaths 7-Day Avg. Buffalo 940 (+3) 6 4.14 Crawford 1,517 (+2) 11 6.57 Grant 3,982 (+16) 77 16.86 Jackson 2,244 (+9) 13 23.14 La Crosse 9,608 (+32) 53 55.43 Monroe 3,274 (+18) 21 27.14 Trempealeau 2,858 (+8) 26 16 Vernon 1,419 (+5) 22 10.57

7-Day Average is per 100,000 people. Figures compiled by the WI Dept. of Health Services or county health departments

Find additional COVID-19 coverage here.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services updates the statistics each day on its website around 2 p.m.

The new strain of the coronavirus causes the disease COVID-19. Symptoms include cough, fever and shortness of breath. A full list of symptoms is available on the Centers for Disease Control website.

In severe cases, pneumonia can develop. Those most at risk include the elderly, people with heart or lung disease as well as anyone at greater risk of infection.

For most, the virus is mild, presenting similarly to a common cold or the flu.

Anyone who thinks they may have the disease should call ahead to a hospital or clinic before going in for a diagnosis. Doing so gives the staff time to take the proper precautions so the virus does not spread.

Those needing emergency medical services should continue to use 911.