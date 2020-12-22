Wittenberg resident wins Holly Jolly Raffle’s 2020 top prize

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW)- A Wittenberg resident won $100,000 in Wisconsin Lottery's 2020 Holly Jolly Raffle.

After participating in the lottery game for the past several years, Sidney Hall Jr. was this year's top prize winner. Hall purchased his winning ticket from Casey's General Store in Sparta.

After rising popularity and rapid sales in 2019, this year's Holly Jolly Raffle featured an additional 25,000 tickets, along with a chance to win over 500 more prizes. Despite this increase, the raffle began on October 23 and sold out all 125,000 tickets by November 28.

In addition to Hall, another 65 participants won prizes of $1,000, while 1,500 others won $100 apiece. Winners at all prize levels have 180 days from the drawing date, or until June 5, 2021 to claim their prize.

Players can check their numbers at any lottery retailer, or by clicking here. All winning tickets can be claimed by mail, or in person by appointment only.

To schedule an appointment at the organization's Madison office, call the Player Hotline at (608) 261-4916. Any other information on claiming prizes can be found at the Wisconsin Lottery website.