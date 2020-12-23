A successful 11th Annual Pet Food Drive thanks to donors and volunteers

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Those facing food insecurity while caring for pets face difficult decisions daily.

Hillside Animal Hospital and WAFER Food Pantry were able to pull off another year in collaboration for the Pet Food Drive for WAFER clients.

Casey Konrad, A veterinarian and owner of Hillside Animal Hospital, said that families struggling to put food on the tables will often put their pet's food needs ahead of themselves. Konrad said this is something that weighs heavy on the hearts of his staff and himself.

"A lot of people frequently but their pets ahead of themselves," Konrad said. "Animals bring an exceptional bond to their owners, and they provide a lot of love and compassion."

Erin Waldhart, the Executive Director for WAFER Food Pantry, said this tradition would not be possible without the generous donors, whole-sellers, and volunteers.

"I sometimes sit back and think about what it takes to make WAFER possible, and it is every aspect of our community coming together to make sure that our neighbors are taken care of," Waldhart said. "I am thankful to be part of such a wonderful thing."

Waldhart said the pet food donations would help families to avoid feeding their pets their food off the table.

Anne Clarkin, a long-term volunteer for WAFER, helped unload the pet food into boxes to be later placed inside the pantry. Clarkin's daughter, Lainey, also helped.

"This large donation is not only a good-will gesture but it such a relief to those people who are struggling to feed their own families and those pets as well," Clarkin said. "Today is just an awesome way to think about the animals that are part of our families too."

Clarkin mentioned her family is a proud owner of a golden retriever.

The pet food drive started from November 1 - November 22. Last year 6,179 lbs of pet food were collected, and this year despite the pandemic, Konrad said 6,500lbs of pet food was collected.

Families in need are still eligible for the extra WAFER Food Pantry boxes.