AP source: Arizona hires Pats assistant Fisch as head coach

Arizona is hiring New England Patriots assistant Jedd Fisch as its head football coach. A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that Fisch is filling the vacancy created when Arizona fired Kevin Sumlin earlier this month. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the school was still preparing an official announcement. The 44-year-old Fisch is a longtime assistant with experience in both the NFL and college football. He worked at Michigan, UCLA, Miami and Minnesota. This is his first season as quarterbacks coach with the Patriots. He previously worked with Jacksonville, Seattle, Denver, Baltimore and Houston. Fisch takes over an Arizona program in disarray.