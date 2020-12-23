Appeals court upholds $5.4m judgement in fatal bike crash

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin appeals court has upheld a $5.5 million judgment against a driver who killed a 23-year-old bicyclist in Madison five years ago. According to court documents, Brian Hodgson crashed his car into Emilly Zhu as she was crossing a street on Madison’s west side in June 2015. A judge entered a $5.5 million judgement against Hodgson for Zhu’s suffering. Hodgson argued on appeal that the judge improperly allowed testimony from a doctor who claimed Zhu felt pain before she passed out. He also argued that Zhu had caused the crash. The 4th District Court of Appeals rejected his arguments Wednesday, saying judges have broad discretion in allowing expert testimony and Hodgson failed to show that Zhu had been negligent.