Blood drive honors Anthony Fimple

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin and the Fimple family partnered to promote a blood drive almost six months after Anthony Fimple was shot and killed.

19-year-old Anthony Fimple volunteered to donate blood frequently before he was killed while working security at a bar in downtown La Crosse in June. Donated blood was used to preserve his organs and help others.

Anthony's family and over 100 community members participated in a blood drive to help provide healthy blood for patients who need it.

"Take a second and even if you don't feel like donating or people don't feel like giving blood just be kind to one another," Anthony's father Gus Fimple said. "That's the best way to honor that legacy."

People can schedule appointments to donate blood and honor Anthony's memory through this link.