British model and fashion muse Stella Tennant dies at age 50

LONDON (AP) — British model Stella Tennant’s family says she has died suddenly at the age of 50. The family said Tennant died Tuesday and it asked for privacy while mourning “a wonderful woman and an inspiration to us all.” Tennant rose to fame in the 1990s while walking the runway for fashion designers including Versace and Alexander McQueen. In the late 90s, Karl Lagerfeld announced Tennant as the new face of Chanel, and she became a muse for Lagerfeld. Police Scotland said officers were called to an address in the Scottish Borders town of Duns on Tuesday following the sudden death of a 50-year-old woman. Police said there were no suspicious circumstances.