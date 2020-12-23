Canada authorizes second vaccine to fight the pandemic

TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s health regulator has authorized a second COVID-19 vaccine. Health Canada said Wednesday that the vaccine from U.S. biotech firm Moderna is safe for use in the country and Moderna said it anticipates starting shipments to Canada within 48 hours. It follows the Dec. 9 approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Up to 168,000 doses of the Moderna shot are set to arrive by the end of December. Overall, Canada is to get 40 million doses of Moderna’s vaccine in 2021. That’s enough to vaccinate 20 million people, or about two-thirds of the Canadian adult population.