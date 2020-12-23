Distribution of Moderna vaccine begins at Tomah VA Medical Center

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - A shipment of the Moderna vaccine is now at the Tomah VA Medical Center.

On Tuesday, the Tomah VA first began vaccinating veterans in the Community Living Centers and frontline health care workers. The next group in line to receive vaccinations at the Tomah VA will be veterans who are at high risk of severe illness from COVID-19.

“We continue to implement our COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Plan and are grateful to be one step closer to seeing the end of this pandemic,” said U.S. VA Secretary Robert L. Wilkie.

As vaccine supplies increase, VA’s ultimate goal is to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to all veterans and employees who want to be vaccinated.