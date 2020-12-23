Ex-‘Survivor’ contestant charged with larceny in Virginia

DANVILLE, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a former “Survivor” contestant has been charged in Virginia with grand larceny. The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office says Jonny Fairplay and his mother were charged after a silver necklace and furniture were taken from a residence. The Danville Register & Bee reports they turned themselves in Friday. Neither could immediately be reached by The Associated Press for comment. Fairplay became known for orchestrating a lie that his grandmother had died while competing on the show in 2003.