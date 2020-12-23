Final touches on holiday dinner

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - In the final days before Christmas, shoppers found their way their way to local grocery stores for a last call of needed items. The surge was in full swing at Festival Foods, where Christmas meal standards were in demand. Ham, seafood and plenty of bakery goods topped many lists.

"We've seen a lot more meat items going out the door, seafood has been very popular," said Kristie Korish, Assistant Store Director. "Our deli has also been busy with premade dinners, but not so many large ones."

The pandemic and it's recommendations of smaller gatherings has been noted with the smaller size purchase preferences. It's also resulted in other items get a major uptick in popularity and sales.

"So the specialty cheese board, specialty cheeses and sausages, a lot of people are making their own boards, we haven't seen that in years past," said Korish.

Any last minute shopping must be completed by Christmas Eve, when Festival is set to close at 5:30 p.m. Stores will be closed on Christmas Day and reopen on Saturday at 5 a.m.