First Minnesota nursing home residents receive vaccine

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota nursing home residents across the state began receiving doses of the newly approved Moderna vaccine this week as the state prioritizes the high-risk population in its vaccination rollout plan. Residents and staff at the St. Cloud VA Community Living Center and an assisted living facility in the Prairie Island Indian Community were among the first to receive doses of the vaccine. Minnesota long-term care facilities suffered tremendous losses due to COVID-19, with a majority of the state’s death toll of nearly 5,000 people consisting of residents of facilities around the state.