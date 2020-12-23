France allows British cargo, passengers in after virus scare

CALAIS, France (AP) — Freight from Britain and passengers with a negative virus test have begun arriving on French shores, after France relaxed a two-day blockade over a new virus variant. The blockade had isolated Britain, stranded thousands of drivers and raised fears of shortages. Associated Press reporters saw a ferry pulling into the French port of Calais before dawn Wednesday. Trains carrying freight and car passengers were also allowed to cross to the continent beneath the English Channel again. People arriving from Britain are required to have a virus test capable of detecting the new variant. Calais is a major conduit for trade and travel between Britain and the continent.