Historic heart of Los Angeles on life support from COVID-19

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The vibrant Mexican marketplace on the oldest street in Los Angeles is a shadow of its former self during the coronavirus pandemic. Olvera Street, known as the birthplace of Los Angeles, has been particularly hard hit, with shops and restaurants closed and others barely hanging on. Edward Flores, owner of Juanita’s Cafe, says his business is down 90% and some of his neighbors have gone out of business. Only a handful of businesses remain open on weekdays as tourism has cratered and downtown offices are closed and festive events held throughout the year have been canceled. Owners say they’re trying to scrape by on weekends.