Impactful winds bring travel troubles into the holiday weekend

The biggest threat through Friday morning will be the strong, consistent, gusty winds.

Overnight winds have gusted to nearly 40 mph. The winds will only continue to strengthen as a low pressure system approaches. Do not underestimate these winds; winds will create difficult travel with slick roads and strong winds gusts.

The strong winds will be paired with precipitation within this system. There is not a large accumulation expected with this system. Yet, it will bring difficult to dangerous travel conditions.

- Winds with precipitation will reduce visibility

- Rain to snow transition will make road conditions slick

- Dropping temperatures and strong winds could allow the wet surface to become icy

These are reasons to consider delaying or canceling any travel today!

The warmest temperatures today will occur through the mid-afternoon. Then as a cold front sweeps into Western Wisconsin, cold air filters in. The rain to snow transition will occur with the cold front.

The cold front will also significantly impact the temperatures. By sundown, there could be at least a 20 degrees drop. Then by tomorrow morning temperatures will be in the single digits.

Pairing the winds with the dropping temperatures means even colder winds chills. Dangerous wind chills at that! Feel like temperatures tomorrow morning through Christmas will stay below zero. The coldest wind chill could dip as low as 25 below.

Gradually Wednesday night through Christmas morning, skies will bring in peeks of sunshine. But getting outdoors will be unlikely due to the dangerous winds chills. Your next chance to get outside will be Saturday when we return to seasonal conditions.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Stay weather aware and safe!

- Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett