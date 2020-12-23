Iowa reports 15 virus deaths, 1,999 confirmed new cases

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Another 15 people in Iowa died of the coronavirus and there were nearly 2,000 confirmed infections. The state Department of Public Health reported Wednesday the 15 deaths raised the total death toll to 3,668. There were 1,999 confirmed cases reported in the last 24 hours Wednesday, bringing the total to 271,019. In the past 14 days, Iowa has had 707.8 new confirmed cases per 100,000 people, ranking the state 41st nationally.