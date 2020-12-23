Judge halts University of Iowa plan to drop women’s swimming

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A federal judge says she will grant an injunction to stop the University of Iowa from dropping women’s swimming for the 2021-2022 school year. The Iowa City Press-Citizen reports that U.S. District Judge Stephanie Rose announced the decision Tuesday at the end of a two-day hearing on a Title IX complaint filed by four female swimmers. The lawsuit says the university is exacerbating the situation by dropping women’s swimming and diving teams when it already offers fewer opportunities for women than men. University leaders have said the cuts are needed to help balance a big budget deficit due in large part to the COVID-19 pandemic.