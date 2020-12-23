La Crosse Family YMCA deliver food packages to area families

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse Family YMCA staff delivered cheer to families in the area through nutrition.



Staff delivered food packages to eight families this evening. The packages included meat, dairy, fruits, vegetables, and grains. Included is breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Keonte Turner, the Community Family and Youth Director for the La Crosse Y, said the donated food is from people all over the area.

"During these unprecedented times, we need some sense of normalcy," Turner said. "Collecting and delivering this food is just one way we give back. The YMCA is a quintessential hub in the community."

The La Crosse YMCA is always looking for donations. If you would like to learn about donation opportunities, contact Keonte Turner at kturner@laxymca.org.