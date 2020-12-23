La Crosse School plan changes post winter break

LA CROSSE, Wis. - (WXOW) - After nine long months and a full semester of virtual classes, the La Crosse School District has announced that after winter break, students will be able to go back to school if they choose to do so.

Superintendent Aaron Engel said that since the start of the school year they have been using the Harvard Global Health Institute's model for pandemic resilient schools. He explained that that model has given them guidance for when to offer virtual instruction as well as when to return to in-person learning.

"Between March and today we have learned a lot about COVID-19 and about how that plays out in schools and the Harvard Global Health Institute updated their model to reflect all that we have learned between March and December and that new guidance that they provided indicates that schools are able to re-open to in-person instruction," said Superintendent Engel.

He explained that even with high levels of community spread, as long as strict infection control measures are put into place, the return to schools will be safe for students.

Superintendent Engel explained that there may still be instances for the need to return to virtual learning but it will be determined more on in-school factors rather than community spread factors.

These instances would include the spread of COVID-19 in schools, high numbers of absences due to COVID-19 or influenza-like illness, or the biggest concern, not enough staffing because of teachers in quarantine and not enough substitute staff.

After a long year, Superintendent Engel said that he is excited for January to have kids back in school and they will put strict infection control measures in place.

"I am very hopeful that we will be able to stay open through the rest of the school year," said Superintendent Engel.

They are using a phased re-opening beginning with earliest learners first. The plan for the remainder will look like this:

K-2 - Begins Janurary 20, 2021, In-person 5 days a week

Pre-K and 3-5 - Begins January 25th, 2021, In-person 5 days a week

6-8 - February 1, 2021, Hybrid, In-Person 2 days a week

9-12 - February 8, 2021, Hybrid, In-person 2 days a week

Superintendent Engel explained that as conditions in the community continue to improve and the vaccine continues to help, their middle and high schoolers will be able to look at 5 days a week sooner rather than later.

As far as the vaccine goes, he said that although they won't be requiring teachers to get the vaccine, it will be highly encouraged.

Along with resuming in-person classes, they are resuming co-curricular activities.

"We've said for quite awhile now that when we are able to resume in-person instruction, we would allow co-curricular activities to resume as well," said Superintendent Engel.

He explained that now as they return to classes, these activities will be allowed to resume as early as January 6, as long as there is an approved plan in place. That plan is currently being created by each co-curricular advisor or coach based on DHS, WIAA, or local guidance and they will continue to work to ensure the safety of the students involved.