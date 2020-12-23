Minnesota Update: 75 deaths, 1,513 new cases of COVID-19

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported in its Wednesday update that 75 more people in the state have died from COVID-19.

45 of the people who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities, MDH said.

A total of 4,971 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, health officials reported. The Department said 3,220 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Health officials also reported in Wednesday's update that another 1,513 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state. The newly-reported cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

29 people who tested positive were residents of Houston County. 11 were from Winona County. Fillmore County reported 10 new cases. Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

The Department also reported approximately 23,500 COVID-19 tests in Wednesday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to 5,287,998. MDH said approximately 2,889,650 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

A total of 402,519 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 30,904 health care workers, MDH said. Health officials said 12,637 of the cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

State health officials said 379,512 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota no longer need to be isolated.

MDH said a total of 20,963 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 4,474 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.

