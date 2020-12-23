New tower to bring cell service to remote Minnesota region

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — An off-the-grid area of northern Minnesota will soon host a new tower to bring cell service to region, though some locals and visitors want the area to remain remote. The Cook County Board voted on Tuesday to allow AT&T to build the tower to bring cellphone service to a remote area that includes the Gunflint Trail and portions of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. The new tower is expected to be less than 200 feet tall and will be built close to an existing radio tower near Gunflint Lake. Some residents and visitors to the remote wilderness area argue the lack of cell service allows them to disconnect while on vacation. County officials at the Tuesday meeting said that the decision will make it safer for campers and hikers to explore the region.