Nurses of Wisconsin plead with public to wear masks this holiday season

WISCONSIN (WXOW) - While hospitals across the state continue to be overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients, Wisconsin nursing organizations are calling on the public to do their part and wear a mask this holiday season.

Wisconsin hospitals now have less than 10 percent of beds available to provide treatment for coronavirus patients. At the same time, the supply of nurses continues to dwindle as many either have COVID-19 or are in quarantine after being exposed to the virus.

Many nurses feel overwhelmed and anxious with continuous patient care demands hindering their ability to relax and achieve restful sleep. In addition, fears of exposing loved ones to the virus limits the amount of time nurses get to spend with family.

Executive Director of the Wisconsin Nurses Association Gina Dennik-Champion said many nurses are "losing their resilience, and their health and well-being is at risk."

The Nurses of Wisconsin, made up of various Wisconsin nursing associations, recognizes these struggles and urges community members to wear a mask.

The organization states that it is following science which indicates wearing a mask can help protect individuals, nurses, and the community as a whole. Although some may not have symptoms, data from the Center for Disease Control shows asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic persons are estimated to account for more than 50% of transmissions.

The Nurses of Wisconsin pleads with the public to do their part in helping stop the spread of COVID-19, saying wearing a mask will save lives.