Police: Detroit inmate freed because of virus shoots fiancée

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit man who was released early from prison because of the threat of COVID-19 has been charged with attempted murder in the shootings of his fiancée and her mother. Ronald Segars is accused of shooting them during a fight last week. Segars was serving a five-year sentence for drug and gun crimes when federal Judge Arthur Tarnow released him in June. Segars was told he could return to Detroit on supervised release, a form of probation. Segars had pledged to get a job and stay out of trouble. The judge also warned him to stay away from guns.