Pre-holiday storm tonight

A strong cold front is moving through the area this evening. South winds brought highs into the 40s to lower 50s, but the readings are dropping now and will reach the single digits late tonight.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 2 AM for areas northwest of La Crosse. Snow showers may produce up to 2" of snow and westerly winds will create plenty of blowing and drifting. Roads will become treacherous, so exercise caution if you have to be out and about.

Colder air becomes the big story for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Tonight the wind chills will drop to as low as 15 degrees below zero. We will see below zero numbers through tomorrow into tomorrow night and possibly Christmas Day.

Temperatures will rebound for the weekend to near seasonal normals around the 30 degree mark.

There is a slight chance of snow showers for Sunday into Sunday night.

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden