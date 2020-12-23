Sabres sign restricted free agent Mittelstadt to 1-year deal

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres signed forward Casey Mittelstadt to a one-year, $874,125 contract a little over a week before the team opens training camp. Mittelstadt was a restricted free agent entering his fourth NHL season after being selected with the eighth pick in the 2017 draft. The 22-year-old from Minnesota has struggled with inconsistency after being pegged as a potential top-two-line center. Mittelstadt managed 12 goals and 25 points in 77 games with the Sabres during his rookie season in 2018-19. He split last between Buffalo and the minors to develop his game.