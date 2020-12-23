Studies find having COVID-19 may protect against reinfection

Two new studies give encouraging evidence that having had COVID-19 may offer some protection against future infections. Researchers found that people who made antibodies to the coronavirus were much less likely to test positive for it again for up to six months and maybe longer. The results revealed Wednesday bode well for vaccines, which provoke the immune system to make antibodies, which are substances that attach to a virus and help it be eliminated. Doctors warn that it’s not known how long any such protection may last. Some people have had more than one coronavirus infection, although such cases seem rare.