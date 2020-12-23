UPS driver dies after assault; police seek co-worker

WATERTOWN, Conn. (AP) — A UPS truck driver died after an assault in Connecticut and authorities are searching for a suspect identified as another UPS employee. Police say the victim and the suspect knew each other and apparently were riding in the same vehicle before the assault Tuesday evening but the motive is unknown. Authorities are searching for 19-year-old Elijah David Bertrand. Police say he is considered dangerous and have urged anybody who knows his whereabouts to contact police.