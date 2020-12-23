White House invites GOP lawmakers in Pennsylvania to lunch

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republican state senators in Pennsylvania were invited to a White House lunch as President Donald Trump baselessly maintains Democrats stole the battleground state from him. A spokesperson for the caucus said every Republican senator received the invitation this week for the Wednesday lunch. It was unclear who decided to go, and the invitation included no agenda. The invitation arrived about a month after Republican state lawmakers from Pennsylvania held a hearing in Gettysburg to discuss efforts with Trump’s lawyers to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in Pennsylvania. Some of them later went to the White House to meet with Trump.