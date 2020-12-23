Winter storms in Dakotas, Minnesota make travel frightful

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Forecasters have posted blizzard warnings for the eastern Dakotas and western Minnesota as snow, strong winds and bitter cold move in, creating treacherous conditions for holiday travelers. The National Weather Service predicts wind chills could dip to 35 degrees below zero on Wednesday, pushed by gusts of up to 65 mph. The weather service says snow depth could reach up to 6 inches, with the highest accumulations in west-central Minnesota. Blowing snow is expected until Wednesday night, making travel difficult to impossible at times in the region,.