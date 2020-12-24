California deaths spur pleas to stay home for Christmas

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California”s deadly Christmas is being marked by pleas to stay away from holiday gatherings outside the home and avoid indoor church services as the rates of coronavirus deaths and hospitalizations soar. Public officials are issuing pleas to social distance in what could be a make-or-break effort to curb a COVID-19 surge that has filled some hospitals beyond normal capacity. The state has recorded more than 2 million COVID-19 cases and on Thursday a new record was recorded for hospitalizations. Gov. Gavin Newsom says hospitals are under “unprecedented pressure” and if current trends continue the number of those hospitalized because of the virus could double in 30 days.