Christmas cold!

A cold front has delivered…

A cold front brought a huge change to our holiday weather picture. Snow amounts have been light, up to an inch or so in some areas, but cold air has been the bigger story. Highs Friday with plenty of sunshine stayed in the single digits and teens.

Cold air for Christmas Eve and Christmas…

The sharp downturn in temperatures will start to turn around this afternoon. After morning lows around zero afternoon highs will rebound into the teens to middle 20s. Wind chills will be sub-zero to start, but they will gradually improve. Highs will be around or even above normal for this weekend.

Snow storm possible next week…

A weather system will bring a pretty good chance of shovel-able snow as we get into Tuesday and Wednesday. It’s too early to speculate on possible amounts and other details.

Have a Merry Christmas everyone! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden