Cold for Christmas

A cold front has delivered…

A cold front has paved the way for Santa to deliver presents tonight. It’s a very chilly air mass in place and will be our Christmas weather present this year! Highs today with plenty of sunshine stayed in the single digits and teens.

Snow fell last night…

Some snow fell from this passing front, but amounts were generally below 2 inches. There was blowing and drifting to make roads a bit slippery.

Cold air for Christmas Eve and Christmas…

The sharp downturn in temperatures will start to turn around on Christmas Day. After morning lows around zero afternoon highs will rebound into the teens to middle 20s. Wind chills will be sub-zero tonight into at least part of Friday. Highs will be around or even above normal for the weekend.

Snow storm possible next week…

A weather system will bring a pretty good chance of shovel-able snow as we get into Tuesday and Wednesday. It’s too early to speculate on possible amounts and other details.

Have a Merry Christmas everyone! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden