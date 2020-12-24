Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 60 more deaths from COVID-19; One death in La Crosse County

MADISON (WXOW/WKOW) -- Sixty more people died due to COVID-19, according to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Deaths for each day are reported by DHS HERE.

One of the deaths was a La Crosse County resident. The Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative reported the death but didn't have details on the person. In total, the collaborative said 54 people from the county have died from the virus.

One person each died in Crawford and Trempealeau counties according to DHS figures.

DHS also reported 128 people were newly-hospitalized.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 1,243 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, down 31 from the day prior.

Of those, 260 are in the ICU, down 21 from the day before, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

There have been 2,799 positive COVID-19 tests since yesterday in Wisconsin and 7,719 negative cases.

The Department of Health Services dashboard shows the seven-day average of both positive tests by day and test by person. (CHART)

The 60 new deaths bring the total of those killed by the disease in Wisconsin to 4,674 (1 percent of positive cases).

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 428,208 or 91.8 percent, are considered recovered.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said that 41 people are hospitalized, the same number as the day before, in the Western Region of the state, which is comprised of Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties. Three of the cases are in intensive care, a drop of three from yesterday.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

Information from DHS now provides a breakdown of their data in a new interactive map. It can show users' data by county, municipality, school district, or zip code. Find the map here.

La Crosse County reported 52 new cases according to DHS figures. They broke down demographically this way:

0-9: 3

3 10-19: 9

9 20-29: 10

10 30-39: 10

10 40-49: 6

6 50-59: 6

6 60-69: 7

7 70-79: 0

0 80-89: 0

0 90+: 1

Here is a look at the regional numbers from the DHS update:

County Cases Deaths 7-Day Avg. Buffalo 954 (+8) 6 4.14 Crawford 1,526 (+1) 12 (+1) 5.29 Grant 4,013 (+14) 77 15 Jackson 2,301 (+6) 15 26.71 La Crosse 9,735 (+52) 54 (+1) 50.14 Monroe 3,330 (+32) 23 26 Trempealeau 2,883 (+12) 28 (+1) 13.86 Vernon 1,451 (+11) 22 10.71

7-Day Average is per 100,000 people. Figures compiled by the WI Dept. of Health Services or county health departments

