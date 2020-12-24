Ex-Tunisian presidential candidate jailed in financial case

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — A former Tunisian presidential candidate and media mogul has been arrested on charges of money laundering and tax evasion. Nabil Karoui spent most of last year’s presidential campaign in jail for the same charges, which he called politically driven. He was released just before the elections but the investigation continued, and a judge ordered him jailed again on Thursday. Karoui’s supporters expressed surprise and shock. The case against Karoui was opened after a complaint four years ago by an anti-corruption group. Karoui, a populist media mogul, founded a popular TV channel and heads the second-largest party in parliament.