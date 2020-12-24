Skip to Content

Family makes Christmas Eve shoveling fun

New
3:56 pm Top StoriesNews

LA CROSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Despite wind-chills dipping to -11 degrees, Aaron and Sophia Miller made Christmas Eve morning snow shoveling fun.

A late Wednesday night and early morning Thursday snow made 2020's Christmas Eve almost a "White Christmas".

"Well I'd probably be inside drinking coffee still but she makes it fun by just being super excited about it," Aaron Miller said. "She's a great helper and we get going on it and do half play and half work and we get it done."

Sophia saves extra snow to build a snow chair.

According to Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett, it typically snows up to nine inches by December 24, but so far only .6 of an inch is recorded.

Author Profile Photo

Marcus Aarsvold

More Stories

Skip to content