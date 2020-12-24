Family makes Christmas Eve shoveling fun

LA CROSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Despite wind-chills dipping to -11 degrees, Aaron and Sophia Miller made Christmas Eve morning snow shoveling fun.

A late Wednesday night and early morning Thursday snow made 2020's Christmas Eve almost a "White Christmas".

"Well I'd probably be inside drinking coffee still but she makes it fun by just being super excited about it," Aaron Miller said. "She's a great helper and we get going on it and do half play and half work and we get it done."

Sophia saves extra snow to build a snow chair.

According to Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett, it typically snows up to nine inches by December 24, but so far only .6 of an inch is recorded.