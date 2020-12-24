Skip to Content

Five arrested in La Crosse meth bust

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse Police seize $17,000 worth of methamphetamine after searching a southside residence Monday.

Five people were arrested as part of the case.

A statement from La Crosse Police said they were conducting surveillance of a home at 239 8th Street South. The first arrest was Otis M. East, 60, as he left the residence.

That led police to get a search warrant. Inside, officers found 405.1 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, and more than $2,000 in cash.

Police said they estimate the value of the meth at $17,000.

Besides East, the following people were arrested:

Chong Vue (10/16/1989)

Charges: Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine

                 Possession of LSD

                 Possession of Ecstasy

                 Possession of Marijuana-2nd Offense

                 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

                 Maintain a Drug Trafficking Place

                 Probation Hold

Bailey J. Hedum (05/16/1998)

Charges: Possession with intent to Deliver Methamphetamine

                 Maintain a Drug Trafficking Place

                 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

                 Possession of LSD

                 Possession of Ecstasy

                 Possession of Marijuana-2nd Offense

                 Bail Jumping X2

Julia L. Hedum (01/20/1978)

Charges: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

                 Bail Jumping X2

                Probation Hold

Dustin A. Winchester (07/23/1998)

Charges: Possession of Methamphetamine

                 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

As of Thursday afternoon, Bailey Hedum and Chong Vue remain in the La Crosse County Jail.

