Five arrested in La Crosse meth bust

Five arrested in La Crosse meth bustNew
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse Police seize $17,000 worth of methamphetamine after searching a southside residence Monday.
Five people were arrested as part of the case.
A statement from La Crosse Police said they were conducting surveillance of a home at 239 8th Street South. The first arrest was Otis M. East, 60, as he left the residence.
That led police to get a search warrant. Inside, officers found 405.1 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, and more than $2,000 in cash.
Police said they estimate the value of the meth at $17,000.
Besides East, the following people were arrested:
Chong Vue (10/16/1989)
Charges: Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine
Possession of LSD
Possession of Ecstasy
Possession of Marijuana-2nd Offense
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Maintain a Drug Trafficking Place
Probation Hold
Bailey J. Hedum (05/16/1998)
Charges: Possession with intent to Deliver Methamphetamine
Maintain a Drug Trafficking Place
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Possession of LSD
Possession of Ecstasy
Possession of Marijuana-2nd Offense
Bail Jumping X2
Julia L. Hedum (01/20/1978)
Charges: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Bail Jumping X2
Probation Hold
Dustin A. Winchester (07/23/1998)
Charges: Possession of Methamphetamine
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
As of Thursday afternoon, Bailey Hedum and Chong Vue remain in the La Crosse County Jail.