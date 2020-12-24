How to have a group virtual Christmas

(WAOW) — Christmas may look very different for families across the globe this year, with health officials encouraging people to avoid traveling and gathering due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

This means families, maybe for the first time ever, are having Christmas celebrations online instead of in person. Though services like Skype and Zoom have seen more users over the last nine months, this could be the first time some participants are signing on to these online methods of communication.

To help make Christmas communication as smooth as possible, here’s a list of how to have a virtual group Christmas with three major video services: Facetime, Zoom, Skype.

Facetime

Facetime is Apple’s video calling app, so this method will work best if everyone calling in has an iPhone or iPad.

One person will set up the group call by going into the Facetime app on their device, pressing the Add button (looks like a plus sign) in the top right corner of the app, and adding in the desired individuals by contact name, phone number or email. The call is started when the person taps audio or video

Up to 32 people can join in the call, but all will have to make sure FaceTime is on, which can be done in settings.

Alternatively all members can be put into a group text, and the call can be started by tapping the contacts and pressing FaceTime.

To join the call, tap the notification.

Click here for more support from Apple.

Zoom

Zoom can work from basically any device with a free app and meeting times can be set up in advance.

Everyone will need to create a free account with an email and password, their Gmail or Facebook and be signed in to join a call.

One person hosts the meeting and set up is done through the following steps.

Go to Zoom.us and choose one of two options: host a meeting or schedule a meeting.

Clicking host a meeting will start a meeting instantly and the host can add participants by inviting them through email.

Scheduling a meeting allows the host to name the meeting and set up specific settings like waiting rooms, passcodes, muting and recording. Saving the meeting takes the host to a separate page where they can copy the invitation and send it by email or text to anyone they want to join the meeting.

Zoom usually has time limits to meetings on its application, but call those restrictions will be lifted on Christmas and New Years day.

Click here for additional Zoom support, including video instruction for almost any potential question.

Skype

Skype is a Microsoft app that be downloaded onto basically any device, but has a more complicated interface than Zoom.

For a Skype holiday to work best everyone participating needs to have an account, the app downloaded on their device of choice, and to at least be contacts with the host of the meeting.

The host starts the call by going to the Calls list and selecting the new call button. From there they can add up to 100 participants and call them.

Those added on the call list will get a notification when the call begins and can join from there.

Click here for additional Skype support.