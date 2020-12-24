Howling winter storm stuns Nebraska, claims 3 lives

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say three people were killed in a crash as a winter storm slammed Nebraska, likely reaching blizzard status in some parts of the state. The Nebraska State Highway Patrol says the crash happened Wednesday when a sport utility vehicle went out of control on Interstate 80 near the town of Hershey and struck a semitrailer truck. Besides the three people killed, two other young people were taken to a hospital in serious condition. The Omaha World-Herald reports that the crash led to the closure of I-80 for about three hours. Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas said the agency had responded to more than 40 crashes and nearly 100 calls for motorist seeking help by 5 p.m. Wednesday.