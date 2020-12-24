Israel arrests Palestinian suspect in West Bank killing

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s internal security agency says it has detained a Palestinian suspected of killing an Israeli woman near a West Bank settlement earlier in the week. The Shin Bet announced the arrest on Thursday but other details of the case remain under a court gag order. Esther Horgen, 52, a mother of six from the West Bank settlement of Tal Menashe, was found dead in a nearby forest on Monday after she had gone missing a day earlier. Israeli officials have called her death a murder, and settler leaders have charged that she was killed in a Palestinian attack.