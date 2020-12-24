Badgers brace for Christmas Day showdown with Spartans

Madison, Wis. (WXOW) It's shaping up to be quite the sports day on Christmas Day.

The Badgers will bat lead-off when they travel to Michigan State for an 11 AM tip-off.

The Badgers are looking for a rare win in East Lansing.

Their last win at the Breslin Center was in 2004.

Both teams are once again in the AP-top 25 and Wisconsin knows best that nothing comes easy with Tom Izzo and the Spartans.

"I think the biggest reason why we haven't won there is because they're really good. I think that sounds simplistic but it's that simple that's why our home record is.. we've been really good. I'm sure probably a lot of teams have had struggles with Michigan State whether it's home, road, neutral, mars, the moon, wherever it's because they're good," said Badgers head coach Greg Gard.

Wisconsin is ranked 9th in the latest AP Poll.

Michigan State is 12th.