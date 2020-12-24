Japanese spacecraft’s gifts: asteroid chips like charcoal

TOKYO (AP) — They resemble small fragments of charcoal, but the soil samples collected from an asteroid and returned to Earth by a Japanese spacecraft were hardly disappointing. The samples Japanese space officials described Thursday are rock hard and bigger than the sandy granules the spacecraft also collected last year from the asteroid Ryugu. The new samples were obtained below the asteroid’s surface. A scientist says the size differences may mean the bedrock was harder there. Scientists hope the samples will provide insight into the origins of the solar system and life on Earth. The spacecraft is now on an 11-year expedition to a more distant asteroid for more study.