Minnesota high school bans Steinbeck, Watson novellas

MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota high school has ordered instructors to stop teaching students about two novellas in the wake of complaints about their content. The St. Paul Pioneer Press reported Tuesday that administrators at Henry Sibley High School in Mendota Heights have told staff to stop teaching John Steinbeck’s “Of Mice and Men” and Larry Watson’s “Montana 1948.” Administrators said families and staff had complained about racist stereotypes and slurs in “Of Mice and Men.” They said the Native American community is upset with “Montana 1948” because the protagonist’s uncle sexually assaults and murders a Sioux housekeeper. Watson told the Pioneer Press that he didn’t have adolescents in mind when he wrote his novella.