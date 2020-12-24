Minnesota reports nearly 80 more COVID-19 deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — COVID-19 has played a role in nearly 80 more deaths across Minnesota. State health officials said Thursday the disease was a factor in 79 more deaths, bringing the state’s overall death toll to 4,904. Health officials confirmed 1,583 new cases on Thursday. The state has now seen 391,441 cases and 21,105 hospitalizations since the pandemic began in March. The vast majority of infected people — 145,782 — have said they don’t know how they were exposed to the disease.