Minnesota Update: 79 deaths, 1,917 new cases of COVID-19

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported Thursday 79 more people in the state have died from COVID-19.

53 of the people who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities, MDH said.

A total of 5,050 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, health officials reported. The Department said 3,273 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Health officials also reported in Thursday's update that another 1,917 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state. The newly-reported cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

Fourteen people who tested positive were residents of Houston County. 11 were from Winona County. Fillmore County reported 12 new cases. Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

The Department also reported approximately 52,000 COVID-19 tests in Thursday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to 5,339,550. MDH said approximately 2,903,339 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

A total of 404,403 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 31,103health care workers, MDH said. Health officials said 12,962 of the cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

State health officials said 381,269 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota no longer need to be isolated.

MDH said a total of 21,105 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 4,500 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.

