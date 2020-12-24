NFL honors Mississippi man freed after 22 years in prison

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The NFL says it is honoring Curtis Flowers, a Black man from Mississippi who was imprisoned more than 22 years. He was freed in late 2019, months after the U.S. Supreme Court threw out the last of his several convictions in a quadruple murder case. The NFL says players are wearing helmet decals this season “to honor victims of systemic racism, victims of police misconduct and social justice heroes.” The league said Wednesday on Twitter that Flowers is among those being recognized. Flowers says he is “blessed” by the honor. He has maintained he was wrongly convicted.