Packing on the layers for the Christmas holiday

Yesterday’s snow system came after sundown and through the overnight. This has left the Coulee Region with a trace to 3 inches of snowfall, as forecasted yesterday.

A few flurries may fall from the sky today, but it will feel like it’s snowing all day. This is due to strong winds picking up snow and blowing it across the Upper Midwest. This will be especially apparent in Southeastern Minnesota and Northeastern Iowa.

Any travel is NOT advised today due to whiteout conditions and slick roads. Areas like the Chippewa Valley and much of Minnesota including the Twin Cities have a layer of ice under several inches of snowfall. Travel WILL be dangerous and difficult through the Christmas holiday.

Not only will travel be a weather worry, but so will the dangerous cold. Winds will bring wind chills to the teens below zero. You NEED to dress appropriately if you plan to be outside shoveling, walking, or playing in the snow. Limit your outside exposure, in less than 30 minutes frostbite can occur.

Into Christmas morning skies will gradually clear. With clear skies and a slight northwesterly breeze, it will be frigid. Feel-like temperatures STILL below zero with actual temperatures will be 5 degrees above and below zero.

Improvements will come through the day with highs warming to the mid-20s. Then winds will calm by the evening as cloud cover returns.

A peek into the weekend forecast will bring more mild conditions through Sunday. By Sunday evening there will be a light snow chance.

Happy holidays!

- Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett