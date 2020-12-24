Player jailed in match-fixing plot warns PL stars of dangers

LONDON (AP) — A former professional soccer player who was jailed in 2015 after match-fixing allegations fears the financial crisis in the game caused by the coronavirus could make players more vulnerable to taking bribes. Moses Swaibu tells The Associated Press a match-fixer can have a potential “pool of people he can manipulate.” Swaibu was imprisoned for 16 months alongside former Premier League player Delroy Facey for conspiracy to commit bribery related to match-fixing. Swaibu now tours the academies of English top division sides to warn future stars about the dangers of being corrupted by match-fixing syndicates.